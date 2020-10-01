  • Bookmark this page

Obituary - Jacqui Peers

Published: 26th October 2020 09:22

Jacqui Peers

Jacqui Peers

24/09/1949- 20/10/2020 

We announce with great sadness that Jacqui Peers unfortunately passed away on Tuesday 20th October 2020 due to underlying health conditions.

She was known to many in Neston and Burton. She was a truly amazing mother, auntie, and a dear friend to many.

Her funeral will take place at Blacon Crematorium on 5th November 2020 where it will be close friends and family only due to Covid restrictions. However, respects can be left on this post or, for those who knew where Jacqui, lived flowers can be left for her there.

Many thanks from all of Jacqui's family

Jacqui Peers

