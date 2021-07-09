Obituary - Pat Englert

31 January 1938 - 3 July 2021

Gareth Powell has written the following tribute for Pat:

We are very sad to report the passing of Pat Englert after a long illness. She passed away peacefully at Arrowe Park hospital having spent much of the last 2 years trying to recover from her heart operation and various complications that arose.

Her family had only been allowed to visit her in the last few days - Coronavirus restrictions had not allowed hospital visits for so long.

Many of her friends in the Neston area had not been able to share time with her either, in common with so many of us who have been restricted from being with loved ones by this virus.

The hospital staff at Arrowe Park, Clatterbridge and Ellesmere Port supported her through these past months and the NHS strove to cure her but sadly, the battle was lost.

Born on 31st January 1938 in Crosby, Pat was the most amazing mother to Amanda, Ian and Lisa. The best Nana to Gemma, Nicky, Lauren, Liam, Sam and Nadia and in the last two years, Great Nana to Archie and Dougie.

As many will know, Patricia spent her entire life caring for others, always putting them before her own needs - starting in the orphanage in Fazakerley at the age of 15 and continuing until her heart problems stopped her in her tracks.

She joined the team at Hallwood Care Home in the Seventies and was well loved by the staff and residents before she moved to join the team at the Day Care Centre at the Town Hall in Neston working alongside June Wragg.

Patricia fostered and cared for many children when Ian and Mandy were pupils at Neston Primary

The TEAPOT at the Methodist Church in Neston became her hobby, passion and cause from 1992. Along with Eleanor Hackett, Norma and Anne Jones, Pat set the TEAPOT up and created a sanctuary and base for local Senior Citizens. The number of people who met there regularly is uncountable and each and every one became a part of her life.

Without doubt she ruled the roost and kept everyone in order. Her fundraising for the TEAPOT trips to Betws y Coed, Llandudno and various Garden Centres was legend; local businesses, local councillors and pubs were never safe when she called to seek support..

Hotels, restaurants and coach companies danced to her tune and the excursions were full before the lists went up.

I have been asked not to mention the two ladies she lost at Bridgemere - they got a taxi back!

Pat's funeral will be at Blacon Crematorium on 22 July 2021 at 11.20am. COVID restrictions currently limit the numbers attending to 30 - although this may change as Government rules relax.

A celebration of her life will be shared later that day at The Brewer's. Pat would have loved to know that it's a ‘drop in!!'

We ask that if you would like to make a donation in memory of Pat, please donate to AGEMATTERS CH64, the local charity set up by her best friend, Anne Jones, based at the Methodist Church.