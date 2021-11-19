  • Bookmark this page

Waste & Recycling Information for Residents in Neston and Surrounding Area

Published: 19th November 2021 22:06

Further information about recycling has been provided to us by one very helpful resident.

Whether recycling via the council kerbside and recycling centre facilities or via other means, there is some useful information to reference, below.

Recycle for our planet.

The Cheshire West and Chester Councilwaste and recycling information can be found on their website here.

When it comes to tin foil, remove excess food residue and keep hold of it until you have a tennis ball-size amount to go in - this makes it easier to sort. There is a handy explanation of the recycling symbols on packaging, on YouTube here

If you are new to composting garden or kitchen waste, the Eden Project has some great tips.

Soft Plastics

Soft plastics (items such as bread bags, plastic carrier bags and crisp packets) are not currently recycled by the council, but they are collected at the Tesco Superstore in Heswall and at Sainsbury's in Neston. A full list of these types of packaging can be seen here.

Collection at Sainsbury's was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, but should have been reinstated now. Sainsbury's will also recycle plastic water filters.

Electricals

You can take any electricals or electronics you no longer want to your local Currys PC World store for free recycling. The full list of 18 types of electrical items recycled by Currys can be found here. The address for Currys in Bromborough is Unit A, Croft Retail Park, Wirral CH62 3PN.

Currys say: "We accept everything from computers to toasters, and floor cleaners to TVs,hether bought from us or someone else."

Health & Beauty Product Packs

Packaging associated with beauty, health and wellness products can be recycled at Boots in Heswall (218-220 Telegraph Road, Wirral, Merseyside, CH60 0AL). More details on their website.

Recycling other items according to type and your postcode
Ideas for re-use
  • FreeCycle.
  • Wirral Freegle.
  • Facebook marketplace, eBay and charity shops are all great channels to both buy and sell used items.
  • British Heart Foundation will also collect for free and re-sell furnishings and electrical items that are still working/in good condition.
