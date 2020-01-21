  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Andrew's Estates

Business Reviews

Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Sanderson Vet
""
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Sign Up for Veg Boxes at This Week's Neston Market

Published: 21st January 2020 10:16

Bridge Wellness Gardens, a charity based in Ellesmere Port, will be at Neston Market this week to showcase their veg box scheme.

Bridge Wellness Gardens - Veg Box Scheme

Pop down between 8am and 2pm to see examples of the amazing fresh vegetables you could have delivered to your door every week.

Or, if delivery's not your thing, the Market's very own fruit and veg traders will be there on Friday, as ever, to tantalise your tastebuds.

The next Foodie Friday is coming up on January 31st, when the already marvellous array of stalls is augmented by some extra foodie favourites, both on the Square and in the Basement Food Hall.

Remember to bring your bags for life, you'll need them to carry home all the wonderful things you won't be able to resist.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Shop, Eat, Drink & Stay in Neston | Lifestyle | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies