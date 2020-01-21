Sign Up for Veg Boxes at This Week's Neston Market

Published: 21st January 2020 10:16

Bridge Wellness Gardens, a charity based in Ellesmere Port, will be at Neston Market this week to showcase their veg box scheme.

Pop down between 8am and 2pm to see examples of the amazing fresh vegetables you could have delivered to your door every week.

Or, if delivery's not your thing, the Market's very own fruit and veg traders will be there on Friday, as ever, to tantalise your tastebuds.

The next Foodie Friday is coming up on January 31st, when the already marvellous array of stalls is augmented by some extra foodie favourites, both on the Square and in the Basement Food Hall.

Remember to bring your bags for life, you'll need them to carry home all the wonderful things you won't be able to resist.

There's plenty of free parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours), on the Chester Road Car Park (unlimited) and at the Royal British Legion, also on Chester Road.

Neston Friday Market, 8am to 2pm

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

All enquiries: 0151 336 3840 / council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

