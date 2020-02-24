Arrowe Park Boss Reassures Over Recent Corona Virus Evacuees

Published: 24th February 2020 12:02

In a message to staff published on the Wirral University Teaching Hospital website on Sunday, Chief Executive Janelle Holmes has sought to reassure that all appropriate measures have been employed around the recent additional arrivals at Arrowe Park Hospital from the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess.

She has also made it clear that it all services at the hospital are running as normal.

32 people were flown from Japan to RAF Boscombe Down in Wiltshire, then transferred onto coaches to bring them to the Wirral on Saturday February 21. Subsequently, on Sunday February 22, it was announced that four people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A statement on the Department of Health website from Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty said: " Four further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to thirteen.

"The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the patients are being transferred from Arrowe Park to specialist NHS infection centres."

Ms Holmes' statement read: "Over the past few weeks, I have endeavoured to ensure that you are kept up to date with developments as they happen in relation to our guests.

"I wanted to be the first to tell you that four of our guests have now tested positive for COVID-19. They have been moved off site to an appropriate isolation facility.

"We always had a plan in place for this eventuality - and this has been carried out successfully. I want to repeat and reassure that we are continuing to work with national experts from PHE at all times and they are on site, along with local infection control experts and other health care professionals. When guests arrived yesterday evening, we followed clear guidance in relation to infection prevention control. This was to minimise the chance of any infection spreading.

"Just to reiterate that our hospital is running as usual including all community led services. Please continue to help us to ensure that our patients are getting accurate information on this situation and are attending appointments as usual.

"We are extremely grateful to those members of staff from across all our partners who are continuing to support our guests in such a professional way. And just as importantly other staff, for their patience in what are exceptional evolving circumstances. We are all used to dealing with people who can have a range of illnesses and infections as part of our day jobs - and I'm sure that as professionals working in the NHS we will all continue to deliver safe and effective care for patients."

The statement concluded with an invitation for staff with any concerns to speak to a member of the executive team at any time.

