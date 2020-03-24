Neston Market Closed From This Week Onwards

Statement from Neston Town Council

Neston Town Council staff have been told to work from home. The Council does not wish to put its staff at risk and leave their homes in order to run the market. It is unclear at this time, what further measures the Government may impose, but we all must make effort and play our part in adhering to the Government and Health Minister's guidelines.

As such is it now necessary to announce the temporary closing of the Neston Market, regrettable as this is. The safety of our residents and our staff must take precedence.

The Council has also issued advice regarding shopping and staying at home:

The Government has now asked us all to stay at home. It has been noted also that there are times when the supermarket shelves look sparse but we are assured by the supermarkets there is plenty of food, ‘think of others'. NHS workers and those on night shifts who have limited choice of when they can shop.

Look after your families and your neighbours, particularly those who are old or vulnerable. You don't have to make physical contact, but please stop or knock to say hello. It could be very lonely for people in the coming weeks, be a good neighbour.

Our local NCYC are co-ordinating efforts to get the volunteer help out there in the first instance for medical supplies and secondly for food and for those who need help if they need to self-isolate.

Call 0151 336 7805 or better still and for more information access the NCYC website. The website has two options, one to ‘volunteer' and one to ‘ask for help' and is very simple to complete. Please show your support.

Unless you need to go out, stay at home, if you do go out keep your social distance. This is a very highly transmittable virus one that we have not known the like of before. Finally, remember social distancing, keep well and stay safe.

