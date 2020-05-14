  • Bookmark this page

Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Coastguard First Class for First Aid Following False Alarm Call to Neston

Published: 14th May 2020 19:52

The Wirral Coast Guard Rescue Team was called out to Neston on Thursday 14 May, following reports of people stranded on marshland near The Harp.

The team arrived on scene at the location given by a 999 caller. All walkers in the vicinity were spoken to, to ensure they were safe and well.

A spokesperson for the Wirral Coast Guard Rescue Team said: "We're happy that there was nobody in danger, the team concluded that this was a false alarm with good intent.

"It was, however, fortunate that the team were there, as an 80 year old gentlemen out for a walk with his wife fell over and cut his arm. The team administered casualty care and cleaned and bandaged the arm before he continued with his walk."

