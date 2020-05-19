Guaranteed Places Available at Wirral Met for 16-18 Year Olds

Published: 19th May 2020 08:27

If you are aged 16-18, you are guaranteed a place on a course at Wirral Met for September 2020 (providing your individual support needs can be met).

Online applications are still open for those students who are yet to apply for a course at College, or students who are looking to expand their progression options.

For more information, please fill in the online enquiry form and the college will get in touch with you.

19+/adult courses

You can apply now for a place on a course starting September 2020. If you need help choosing the right course, or you would like to find out more about the financial support available, please complete the online enquiry form.

If you have already applied, don't worry, the college will get in touch with you soon to provide more information about your application and enrolment.

