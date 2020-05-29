  • Bookmark this page

Online Activities With Neston Library

Published: 29th May 2020 14:50

Cheshire West and Chester Libraries, including Neston, remain closed at the moment, but they've made available a raft of activities that you can enjoy via their Facebook page.

Cheshire West Libraries

Click here to access the activities, which are scheduled as follows:

Activities with Cheshire West and Chester Libraries

PLUS - every day at 2pm, a #WhatAreYouReading book recommendation from a member of library staff.

For more information you can also visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/libraries

 

 

