Beware British Gas Email Scam

Published: 11th June 2020 13:22

Residents are urged to take extra care with their details as old phishing scams resurface amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

An AboutMyArea Neston reader has brought to our attention an email he received today, purporting to be from British Gas and carrying its logo. This is a common phishing email that has been doing the rounds for some time.

It tells the recipient that they have an outstanding bill, typically a relatively low amount around the £20 mark. It goes on to tell the recipient that they may be charged up to £540 in extra charges if they fail to make an immediate payment.

How do you know it's a scam?



If you're not a British Gas customer or never have been, it's highly unlikely you have an outstanding bill with them and the email is almost certainly a scam. If you've recently been a British Gas customer, however, or you currently are, you may have less reason to smell a rat.

British Gas has published a series of guidelines on its website for identifying scam emails and how to separate the authentic from the fraudulent:

British Gas emails always address the customer by name. If you're not directly addressed, but addressed as "Dear customer" instead, it's probably not from British Gas!

If the email is in actual fact related to your energy account, it will state the account number somewhere.

Authentic British Gas emails will only link you back to the British Gas website, but to be safe it's best not to click on any links, especially if you suspect it may be a hoax.

Most importantly, you will never be asked to confirm, update or provide personal details via email by British Gas.



You can find more advice on how to spot and deal with scam correspondence on the Action Fraud website here. You may also use the same website to report any suspicious correspondence you receive.

Remember, if in doubt, delete!

