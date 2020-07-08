  • Bookmark this page

Revamped Parkgate Coffee House Features Local Photographer's Work

Published: 8th July 2020 11:27

Visitors returning to Mozkitos Coffee House in Parkgate this week following its re-opening, will see some changes.

Mozkitos - Laura Spencer with Bernard RoseMozkitos owner Laura Spencer with Bernard Rose.

The popular café in Coastguard Lane has been extended inside and out, with a new awning installed to keep the sun and rain off customers sitting outside.  In addition, screens have been put in place to help with adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Another delightful feature is the addition of a piece of work by local photographer Bernard Rose.  His fabulous sunset shot of Parkgate now takes pride of place on one of the interior walls. 

Bernard is a long time contributor to AboutMyArea and a loyal customer at many local businesses. We think his photo looks AMAZing on the wall at Mozkitos, so well done to Laura Spencer for, in turn, supporting Bernard's photography business.

Comments

Snapdragon
At 14:38 on 8th July 2020, Snapdragon commented:
Brilliant. Well done Mozzi.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Spenn
At 18:59 on 8th July 2020, Spenn commented:
Thank you Carrie, always nice to support local business. Bernard is very talented and his work always well received. A number of customers have asked for his details to get copies of the print
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

