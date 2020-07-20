Neston Recreation Centre is Ready to Welcome You

Published: 20th July 2020 09:40

Brio Leisure has announced a range of measures that have been put in place to allow Neston Recreation Centre to re-open its doors to gym-goers, fitness class enthusiasts and swimmers from July 25th.

Gym



Equipment has been set out to ensure safe distancing.





If you're looking forward to pumping some iron, you can now book gym sessions online. Each session is 55 minutes long.

Equipment and floor markings have been sited to allow for safe distancing. This means there won't be Gym HIIT classes running intially, but you will be able to access some of the equipment to be used in your own session.

As usual, Junior members under 16 can book a session unaccompanied before 6pm or with a supervising adult after 6pm (Junior gym at weekends 10am-4pm).

You are asked to arrive in your gym kit as there are no changing rooms available and you can bring a small bag and jacket, but they must be kept with you. Please also bring your own water.

No sweat towels are allowed in the gym. Blue roll is available and, though cleaning by staff has been increased, you are also asked to wipe down any equipment used with the wipes/spray provided and use the hand sanitizer regularly.

Swim

Lane widths have been increased in the pool.

You'll be able to participate in Lane swimming (45mins) and Aqua Fit (45mins) from when the pool re-opens on Saturday. Lane widths have been increased to help with distancing and you will need to book your swim session for a particular lane - slow or fast.

There will be no casual or family/kids fun sessions available for the moment.

Brio Leisure are currently waiting on Government guidelines on when swimming lessons are able to restart.

You are asked to arrive wearing your costume underneath your clothing, change by the side of the pool and place your items into a basket. After your swim, you may rinse off (without toiletries) in the showers before changing.

Classes

Floor markings and queueing systems have been placed for the protection of all centre users.

A good number of classes will be returning from Saturday, though operating on a revised timetable to allow for distancing measures.

Check the timetable for information on which entrance to use for each activity and what the capacity is in each class.

Please bring your own water, your own mat (if needed) and sweat towels. Arrive in your kit as there are no dry side changing facilities available. Masks do not need to be worn but you are asked to use the wipes provided to clean any equipment you come into contact with. Floor markings are in place for queuing and to guide you to your class.

All classes must be pre-booked. You can book up to 15mins before class starts, but no late entry can be permitted.

Online booking available 10 days in advance. Telephone lines for booking/queries are open from 9am to 2pm - 0151 336 5741.

You can view all Neston Recreation Centre timetables here (Swim, Gym and Classes).

Neston Recreation Centre

Raby Park Road

Neston

CH64 9NQ

