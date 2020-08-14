  • Bookmark this page

Coronavirus and Work - Let's Talk Business Provides Useful Support

Published: 14th August 2020 09:42

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Let's Talk Business is a free resource for anyone in business in the borough.

Working from home

Each week it sends out a bulletin offering a round-up of the latest advice, support and resources available to business owners and managers. This can be anything from funds available to apply to for grants; pointers on changes to legislation or safety guidelines, and training opportunities.

For more information and to register, visit this page.

Supporting you through Coronavirus

In this week's bulletin from Let's Talk Business, advice is offered in relation to supporting businesses and staff through the uncertain times brought about by the Coronavirus:

There are very few jobs that have not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. From furlough to job losses and financial insecurity, to simply losing the structure of our daily routines, coronavirus has changed working life significantly. Furthermore, many people have been facing this time without being able to see their loved ones in person.

Mind have put together a hub of information about how you can navigate this strange time. Whether you're a line manager looking for ways to support your team, struggling to work from home or facing redundancy, we hope this information helps.

Many of us are not working - Mind have also put together some information about how to look after your mental wellbeing during this time, including some tips about how to continue navigating spending more time at home.

Read more at Mind here.

 

 

Comments

