The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Writer to See Second Novel Published This Month

Published: 10th September 2020 09:18

Neston resident Caroline Corcoran will see her second novel published this September, less than a year after her debut hit the bestseller lists.

Neston-based novelist Caroline Corcoran Neston-based novelist Caroline Corcoran

The Baby Group is about a woman who returns to work on her first day after maternity leave to find that a shocking video of her has been sent to everyone she knows. The only people who claim they haven't seen it are the friends in her new mothers' group: Cora, Emma and Asha.

Scarlett is forced to delve into her past to discover who is out to get her. But as her circle of trust gathers around her, she has to ask - are her friends as innocent as they seem?

The Baby Group, which is released on September 17th, has been described as ‘a gripping read about motherhood, secrets and lies'.

It is the second book Caroline has written, following on from Through The Wall which was a Sunday Times Bestseller and translated into multiple foreign languages.

While Through The Wall was set in London, The Baby Group is based a lot more locally - in Cheshire.

It is available to buy in all the usual places online, but if you pop into Linghams in Heswall, where the book has been picked as Star Choice, you will be able to pick up signed copies and support a brilliant independent local business.

Caroline says: "Being Star Choice at Linghams is a dream come true for me - as a Neston resident it's my local bookshop. There's nothing more exciting than seeing your novel in the place where you've browsed your own favourite authors for years."

 

Nearby postcodes

