Fairtrade Flourishes in Neston

Author: Gaynor Marsden Published: 10th September 2020 10:06

Neston Fairtrade Steering Group are pleased to announce the successful renewal of Neston as a Fairtrade Town.

Justin Madders MP, pictured with some of the Neston Fairtrade Committee last year.

The consumer choices of Neston community to buy Fairtrade products, together with the support of community organisations, local businesses and Neston Town Council have made this possible.

Thanks to one and all!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.