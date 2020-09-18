New Wirral Covid Restrictions Introduced

Published: 18th September 2020 13:09

Due to an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, Wirral Council has brought in a range of local restrictions, some of which may affect Neston residents who travel to other parts of the peninsular for work, education, sport and leisure.

Currently the measures do not apply in Neston itself, as it comes under the control of Cheshire West and Chester Council rather than Wirral and there has not been a significant increase in cases in the town and immediate surrounding area.

Full details have not yet been published, but with effect from Tuesday September 22 the headline information is as follows:

New regulations enforceable by law:

Wirral borough residents must not socialise with other people outside of their own households or support bubble in private homes and gardens;

Hospitality for food and drink will be restricted to table service only; and

Late night operating hours will be restricted, with leisure and entertainment venues including restaurants, pubs, and cinemas, required to close between 10pm to 5am

Significant pieces of guidance:

Only use public transport for essential purposes, such as travelling to school or work;

Avoid attending amateur and semi-professional sporting events as spectators.

These new measures will be kept under constant review.

Public transport is for essential use only in Wirral from Tuesday.

Cllr Janette Williamson on behalf of Wirral Council said: "We did not want to have to see these measures introduced in Wirral or anywhere else but given the significant rise in the number of positive tests in recent weeks it is unavoidable.

"There is a clear link between the increased risk of transmission and the numbers of people gathering together in private homes and hospitality areas and the measures are designed to minimise those contacts.

"Along with our partners, we are committed to doing everything we can to protect our most vulnerable, whilst still permitting businesses to trade and keeping children in school. These measures will help us to do that."

For information about COVID-19 or to book a test, visit nhs/coronavirus.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.