The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Money Available for Low Earners Who Must Self-Isolate

Published: 30th September 2020 12:54

With effect from Monday 28 September, it will be the law for people to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Stay home

Alongside this, the government has introduced support for working people on low incomes to offset income lost due to the self-isolation period.

At the moment the scheme runs to 31 January 2021 and could provide residents with a £500 lump sum payment if they cannot work from home and are required to self-isolate.

To be eligible for the support payment, all of the following must apply. The applicant must:

  • Have been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace because of positive coronavirus test or recent close contact with someone who has tested positive;
  • Be employed or self-employed;
  • Be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result;
  • Be receiving Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Job Seeker's Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit or Pension Credit.

Councillor Carol Gahan, Cheshire West and Chester Council's Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance, said: "Self-isolating, if you or a member of your household has tested positive or have come into contact with someone who has tested positive, is so important. It will help stop the virus from spreading to others and enable us to work together to combat this pandemic.

"However, we appreciate it is difficult for people to contemplate self-isolating if it means them being unable to earn money to support themselves or their families. This payment will help people on low incomes who meet the eligibility criteria be able to self-isolate without financial implications and play their part in fighting the virus.

"If you have symptoms, get tested by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus. If you meet the criteria, contact us to make a claim."

Residents will only be able to receive payment if their period of self-isolation begins on or after 28 September.

Residents can find out further information on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website, by emailing testandtrace@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or calling 0300 1237730.

