Neston Pharmacies Under New Ownership

Published: 13th October 2020 12:15

Galen Pharmacy in Neston High Street and Deeside Pharmacy in Little Neston have come under new ownership recently.

Galen Pharmacy in Liverpool Road, Neston.

The two much-used outlets have been bought by North Meols Pharmacy Ltd, a UK division of Bradleys Pharmacy, which is based in Northern Ireland.

It is understood that there will be no obvious changes to staff or services, a full statement from the new owners is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the previous owners, James Cubbins & Sons, have asked us to share the following with Neston residents:

"We would like to thank our many customers and friends for all their support over the last many decades.

"We took the difficult decision to sell the Neston businesses (Galen and Deeside Pharmacy) after 50 years and this was effective from 1st October 2020.

"It has been a privelege to work with, and for, so many wonderful people. We wish the new owners much happiness and success as they continue to provide high quality healthcare to the residents of Neston, Parkgate and the surrounding area.

"With every good wish - Ian, Alistair, Stuart and Duncan Dubbin."

Galen Pharmacy, or 'Cubbins', as it has long been known, was based for many years in the High Street, opposite the Parish Church. It moved to its current location on Liverpool Road in 2015. Deeside Pharmacy is located next to St Winefride's RC Primary School on Mellock Lane in Little Neston.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.