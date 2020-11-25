Running for MIND - Give Jack Your Support

Published: 25th November 2020 11:56

Jack Cooke's usually to be found slinging pizzas for Elephant Collective in Neston. Right now, however, he's taking on a huge challenge for charity.

Between now and Christmas Eve, Jack will be running 300km to raise money for the mental health support charity MIND UK. In case you're wondering just how far that is, it's roughly the distance between Elephant Lounge in Parkgate and a point just north of Edinburgh.

That's a significant commitment and Jack would really appreciate your support along the way.

He explains: "As Christmas draws near, we are all usually filled with a certain sense of cheer, but this year may not feel the same. Being in an out of regional and National lockdowns here in the northwest, especially in Merseyside, has taken it's toll on many people.

"As people can't leave their homes to engage in their normal day to day lives, the rate of mental health issues has skyrocketed, as those who need the day to day interactions, whether it be getting a coffee from your local coffee shop and speaking to the friendly baristas there or seeing friends or family members or even going to work, unfortunately can't.

"So as we enter into the festive period I wanted to raise some money for charities that support mental health especially Mind UK and help those who need the most aid in these troubled times.

"I've decided to run 300 kilometres in the days leading up to Christmas Eve. Whether it's dry, snowing or absolute rodding it down I won't rest until we can raise this money for such a good cause.

"Now I can't do this on my own, so I need your support whether it be mental or physical, and even the smallest donations will mean the absolute world to me. But I know if we work together we can achieve the target of if not go beyond it!

"So let's come together and support such a fantastic and important cause, and even if you don't donate, text a friend or a family member or a colleague from work and just make sure they're okay, because even the littlest gestures can make a persons day."

You can show Jack your support on his Facebook donation page here.

