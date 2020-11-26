Cheshire West in Tier 2 After Lockdown

Published: 26th November 2020 12:26

The Government has announced which areas will fall under which Tier when the national lockdown in England ends.

Cheshire West and Chester's infection rates have fallen sufficiently to allow it to be in Tier 2 from December 2nd, rather than the highest level of Tier 3. The decision has not involved any negotiations with local leaders.

Subject to Parliamentary approval, gyms and retail can open, as can restaurants, but pubs not serving meals will remain closed. There will be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles. A maximum of six can meet outdoors.

Wherever possible the number of journeys made should be reduced. Travel into Tier 3 areas should be avoided, except where necessary, such as work, education, for medical attention, youth services or caring responsibilities. Everyone who can work from home should do so.

Responding to the government's announcement, Councillor Louise Gittins, Council leader and member for Little Neston, said: "I'm pleased that the collective efforts of our residents and businesses mean we will be in tier 2, rather than the higher level of restrictions in tier 3. But we can't be complacent. We all need to stay the course, continue to reduce infection, and therefore get down to the lowest tier as soon as possible. The council will also continue to step up to drive down the virus through local contact tracing and an expansion of testing.

"I recognise that there will continue to be a severe impact on many of our local businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector. We will continue to provide local support wherever possible.

"For those people who work in retail, entertainment and personal care, it is good news that they will be able to trade in the run up to Christmas. We encourage all our communities to shop local and support these businesses.

"Let's keep going to support each other and turn this around."

Full details of what is and isn't allowed under the different Tiers can be found on the Government website here.

Cash help for self-isolaters



Meanwhile, Cheshire West and Chester Council have announced that COVID-19 positive residents can get cash support to self-isolate at home.

The Government introduced a £500 Test and Trace Support Payment in October to help people, who meet the eligibility criteria, financially during their period of self-isolation and it is available until 31 January 2021.

Cheshire West and Chester Council encourages residents who have tested positive or been told to self-isolate by NHS test and trace and face financial problems to make an application for the one off payment to make it easier for them to stay home.

To be eligible, residents must:

have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace because of a positive coronavirus test or close contact with someone who has tested positive;

be employed or self employed;

be unable to work from home or will lose income as a result;

be receiving Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Job Seeker's Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit or Pension Credit;

provide the unique eight-character ID number they have received from NHS Test and Trace;

provide a recent bank statement ;

provide proof of employment with a recent payslip or if self-employed evidence of self-assessment returns, trading income and proof your business delivers services which cannot be undertaken without social contact..

Those who do not receive benefits but are otherwise eligible may qualify for a payment through the Council's discretionary scheme. To qualify residents must be in financial hardship from a loss of income through self-isolating and face a risk of homelessness or be unable to afford food. Residents with sufficient funds and not in an emergency or crisis situation will not be eligible for this scheme.

Councillor Carol Gahan, Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance, said: "It is important that people self-isolate if they have tested positive or have been told to self-isolate because they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

"However, we know that some on low incomes who have a job where they can't work from home are reluctant to self-isolate if it means them losing out on income for their families.

"We ask everyone in this situation to look at the criteria to see if they are eligible for this payment as it may mean that they and their families are able to cope financially while self-isolating and preventing the spread of the virus."

Residents can apply for the £500 payment on the Council website here.

