Further Suspicious Activity In Little Neston

Published: 12th January 2021 18:54

Residents are reminded to be vigilant.

Further to the reports of suspicious callers as reported in the below article, Police have received a report of some suspicious activity in Quayside, Little Neston.

On 7th January at around 3.30am, a resident reported hearing footsteps outside the rear of their property. Then at the same location on 10th January, a torch was seen being shone at the rear of the property.

Linda Conway (Neston PCSO) says: "Nothing has been taken or damaged, but police would like to take this opportunity, to remind residents to check their security and make any improvements if required.

"Check that windows and doors are secure and invest in good quality locks. Sensor lights and CCTV can play a part in keeping you and your property secure. Is there a local Neighbourhood Watch scheme you can join?"

Neighbourhood watch details for Neston can be found by inputting your postcode on their website ourwatch.org.uk.

If you notice anything unusual, please report it to Cheshire Police online or by telephone on 101. In an emergency situation, dial 999.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE FOLLOWS:

Residents are reminded to be vigilant following a report of 3 males seen calling at properties in the Woodfall Lane and Rockfarm Drive area of Little Neston on 07 January.

They were asking residents about general work opportunities and also enquiring about buying vehicles on driveways.

Cheshire Police advise never to buy goods or services from cold callers such as these.

Only use reputable firms or individuals who can be recommended by family or friends.

Please keep an eye on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours who may be targeted by cold callers.

- Linda Conway (Neston PCSO)





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.