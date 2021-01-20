  • Bookmark this page

Wirral Way Flooding

Published: 20th January 2021 14:26

Residents be aware that the Wirral Way footpath is flooded, today 20 January 2021.

At the bottom of the ramp, down from Mellock Lane, the Wirral Way is flooded and not accessible.

One kind reader has submitted the following photographs:

Wirral Way flooding

Wirral Way flooding

And also at the Heswall Golf Course cross:

Wirral Way flooding

Furthermore, a large portion of the path between Neston and Parkgate (under Moorside Lane) is also inaccessible:

Wirral way flooding

Comments

Scott Morein
At 16:00 on 20th January 2021, Scott Morein commented:
Splendid.
