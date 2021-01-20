Wirral Way Flooding

Published: 20th January 2021 14:26

Residents be aware that the Wirral Way footpath is flooded, today 20 January 2021.

At the bottom of the ramp, down from Mellock Lane, the Wirral Way is flooded and not accessible.

One kind reader has submitted the following photographs:

And also at the Heswall Golf Course cross:

Furthermore, a large portion of the path between Neston and Parkgate (under Moorside Lane) is also inaccessible:

