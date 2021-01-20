Storm Christoph Set to Bring Heavy Rain to Cheshire

Published: 20th January 2021 16:20

While there are no flood warnings in place in Neston or surrounding areas, there are several forecast across Cheshire that you may want to stay informed about.

Residents across Cheshire are being urged to be prepared following the arrival of Storm Christoph, which is set to bring heavy rain across the county this week. Due to significant heavy rain forecast over the next few days there is the potential for flooding.

A number of weather warnings are now active and Cheshire Constabulary is working closely with a number of other agencies to deal with any incidents and to reduce any disruption for the local community.

There are also a number of flood warnings in place, including the river Weaver in Northwich and Winsford. At this stage there is no requirement to evacuate any residents, however, plans are in place should this change.

Anyone affected by the flood warnings are urged to keep up-to-date with the latest news on the Environment Agency website.

Superintendent Simon Parsonage from Cheshire Constabulary said: "We are working closely with other agencies in the community to monitor the situation and collectively we will do all we can to minimise any disruption across the county and keep people safe.

"With heavy rain forecast, road closures are a possibility and anyone making an essential journey should allow extra time in case of any issues."

Residents are reminded not to walk or drive through any flood water - this is often deeper than it looks, it may be moving fast and there could be hidden hazards underneath such as raised manhole covers, which can pose a danger.

Anyone concerned about potential flooding should sign up for free flood warnings on the government website. Follow the Environment Agency on Twitter @EnvAgencyNW for the latest information or you can call the Flood Line on 0345 988 1188.

Localised flooding on the Wirral Way, Parkgate towards Neston.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.