Covid Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 27th January 2021 09:23

Neston and its surrounding villages remain in national lockdown.

 Testing

Current case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for 16 - 22 January 2021 are as follows (case numbers quoted in brackets, are those for the week 09 - 15 January):

Little Neston 10 (21)

Neston 21 (36)

 Parkgate 8 (11)

Willaston & Thornton 18 (15)

The rate per 100,000 for the Neston area overall sits at 277.90. 

Case numbers have decrease across Little Neston, Neston and Parkgate and there are 3 more cases versus the previous week in Willaston and Thornton.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.  

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested. 

