Garden Waste Collection Now Suspended Until 01 March

Published: 28th January 2021 12:08

The garden waste collection service will now be suspended until Monday 1 March 2021.

This suspension has been extended to give Cheshire West and Chester Council more flexibility, to make sure that the main waste and recycling collections can be maintained during the current circumstances (COVID-19).

It is customary for the Green Bin collections to pause over Christmas and New Year, but they usually resume in mid-January. However, this hiatus was initially extended to 8 February and now again until Monday 1 March 2021.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "By extending the suspension of our garden waste collections we will give Cheshire West Recycling the resilience to cope with the added pressures caused by the on-going pandemic."

Garden waste can be recycled at your nearest recycling centre or you can compost at home.

More about Council waste and recycling can be found on the website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.