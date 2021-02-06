  • Bookmark this page

Elephant Coffee Are Getting Ready to Reopen

Published: 6th February 2021 19:05

Elephant Coffee in Neston has been closed for the past 11 months, still lots of work happening behind the scenes, and they're now ready to throw open the door.

The team at Elephant Coffee wish to see the day that Neston town gets back to its pre-COVID hustle and bustle. Initially they planned to restyle the coffee shop as an old-school style deli but unfortunately, in the current climate, that's just not possible.

Known affectionately by the team as their "first born", the Elephant Coffee that greets you on Friday 12 February is still going to have a new look and in their own words "a seriously cool concept".

"Whilst topped up on on quad shot coffees, we've given the shop a complete transformation."

Investing heavily in their coffee game, Elephant have imported, all the way from Florence in Italy, a custom, top of the range and brand-spanking new bright yellow LaMarzocco Linea Classic 

Elephant Coffee

And the food menu has had a complete revamp too: every morning they'll be making and serving up fresh bagels, loaf cakes and fresh bakes.

Elephant Coffee loaf cake

With the new food and drink concept, paired with their normal focus on customer service, the freshly chilled vibe is something we can all look forward to enjoying again.

When it is safe to do so, Elephant Coffee is going to become a hub for evening events. From the return of quiz nights to cocktail masterclasses, it's going to be the place for you and your friends to finally get together and just have a whole load of fun.

It has been 318 days since Elephant Coffee first had to close its doors and so Friday 12 February can't come quick enough. Just one more reason to be excited is that they will officially be open for takeout, 7 days a week. 

Final comment?: "We cannot wait to see some smiles walk through those doors, even if they are still behind masks."

e: elephant@elephant-coffee.co.uk

35-37 High Street
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9TZ 

 OPENING TIMES

MON : 08:00 – 17:00
TUE : 08:00 – 17:00
WED : 08:00 – 17:00
THU : 08:00 – 17:00
FRI : 08:00 – 17:00
SAT : 08:00 – 17:00
SUN : 09:00 – 16:00

Instagram

Facebook

