Government Under Pressure to Safeguard Thousands of Jobs at Vauxhall Motors

Published: 2nd March 2021 18:30

Neston workers will be interested to hear that regional MPs have continued to pile on pressure on the Government, to safeguard thousands of jobs linked to the Vauxhall Motors car plant.

They have used Urgent Question time in the Commons to press the case for financial help for vehicle company Stellantis to produce the next generation of electric cars at the long-established factory in Ellesmere Port.

Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, was joined by fellow Cheshire and Merseyside colleagues in calling for a guarantee of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy support for Vauxhall's, where about 1,000 people are employed alongside thousands of other supply chain workers.

Mr Madders said he was encouraged by what the Secretary of State had to say and would continue to work with the company, trade union, council and Parliamentary colleagues to ensure the right outcome for the plant.

During the debate on Monday Mr Madders said: "Last Sunday (February 21) my constituents woke up to newspaper headlines saying a decision was due to be made on the future of Vauxhall Motors on Tuesday.

"Tuesday came and went, and the media speculation increased, but by the end of the week those whose livelihoods depend on the plant were none the wiser.

"I am sure it is clear to all just how much anxiety all this speculation has generated, but it will be worth it if it focuses the Government's attention on the urgent need to deliver on a plan, to ensure our great British car industry gets all the support it needs to move to electric vehicle production."

He asked Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: "Does the Secretary of State understand the importance of getting the right decision, not just for the people of Ellesmere Port but for the signal it sends out about where securing the future of the automotive sector stands in the Government's priorities?"

Chester MP Chris Matheson said: "The workforce and the management at Ellesmere Port have done everything that has been asked of them to keep that plant productive and efficient, but...they are on tenterhooks waiting for a decision."

Wirral South MP Alison McGovern supported the call for speedy action. She said: "Whatever the strategy or plan, it must be about jobs and opportunities, particularly for young people who could be facing a serious unemployment situation."

Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley said he had spent 27 years on the shop floor of Vauxhall in the paint shop and as a union convenor. He says:"I am just one of the thousands of people who have benefited from the highly skilled work and training opportunities that the plant has provided over its many decades in operation.

"By making the necessary investment now the Government would be able to secure vital employment opportunities for generations to come and help to make the UK a world leader in the production of electric vehicles.

"Does the Secretary of State accept that not doing so would, frankly, undermine the Government's commitment to a green recovery and betray the very communities the Prime Minister has promised to level up?"

Wirral West MP Margaret Greenwood called on Mr Kwarteng to detail some of the actions he had taken to secure the future of Vauxhall jobs and thousands of jobs in the local supply chain.

Mr Kwarteng said he was involved in "ongoing sensitive negotiations" but was not prepared to go into detail about them.

"Once we have a reached a decision-a conclusion-with the company we can then have a fuller discussion. I am very committed to landing the right result in this conversation."

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson said: "A thousand jobs are at risk if the Ellesmere Port plant closes, and a further 6,000 in the supply chain.

She asked Mr Kwarteng: "Does the Minister agree the future of the Vauxhall Ellesmere Port plant and the GKN plant in Birmingham could be secured if the Government commit to investing in a green recovery for the automotive sector to produce a new electric model and, in that way, they could protect thousands of jobs, because actions speak louder than words?"

The Urgent Question was posed by former Business Secretary Greg Clark, who now chairs the Parliamentary Science and Technology Committee. He called on the Government to "make this commitment today and do whatever it takes urgently to ensure that Britain is a global force in manufacturing electric vehicles long into the future".

Mr Kwarteng replied: "The Government are absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing at Ellesmere Port and to secure the jobs and livelihoods of the workers at the plant.

"Since I was appointed Business Secretary last month I have held a number of meetings with both Vauxhall and its new parent company, Stellantis, to support the company to make a positive investment decision.

"More widely, the Government are continuing their long-standing programme of support to keep the British automotive sector at the forefront of technology and maintain its competitiveness, building on the work...through the automotive sector deal."

Mr Kwarteng committed to visiting the Progressive Energy HyNet project to develop the UK's first low carbon hydrogen plant at Essar Oil UK's Stanlow plant in Ellesmere Port.

"It is my priority to ensure that the UK continues to enjoy the benefits from our transition to ultra-low and zero emission vehicles by continuing to build an agile, innovative and cost-competitive supply chain, which we need to secure vital international investment.

"We remain dedicated and absolutely committed to securing UK battery manufacturing."

