This Year's Fairtrade Fortnight Looked Somewhat Different

Published: 8th March 2021 11:56

This year's Fairtrade Fortnight in Neston had, like everything else in the last twelve months, a very different feel to it.

Due to lockdown restrictions local volunteers were unable to run a Fairtrade stall in the market. Instead, they concentrated efforts on a colourful, eye-catching display in the windows of Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre.

Neston Town Councillors support Fairtrade: Janet Griffiths and Brenda Marple viewing the Fairtrade Fortnight information display.

The displays provided information on where Fairtrade products can be purchased locally: Fairtrade roses, chocolate, coffee, tea and bananas can be purchased in Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco or Nisa. Fairtrade sugar, wine, ice cream, honey and lemons are also available. Look out for the Fairtrade mark when you shop.

The theme of Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 focused on the growing challenges that climate change brings to farmers and workers in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia and Honduras. Farmers who produce our food are on the front line of the climate crisis.

Late last year, two major hurricanes devastated Central America. Fairtrade farmers in Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua saw their crops of coffee, cocoa, honey and vegetables destroyed. Ongoing poverty in farming communities makes it increasingly hard to cope with the effects of climate change. More than ever, they need a fair price for their crops and their hard work.

Later this year the UK will host the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow. Let's hope they consider the plight of those who produce the food that we eat.

Join the Neston Fairtrade Town Group on Facebook. Our local Fairtrade contact is Margaret Heibel who's email address is margaret@heibel.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.