Last Chance to Have Your Say on the Future of Recycling and Waste Disposal

Published: 10th March 2021 15:30

If you have an opinion on recycling and waste disposal in Neston, the last chance to have your say is Thursday 18 March 2021.

There are just a few more days to have your say on the future of recycling and waste disposal services in the borough. Cheshire West and Chester Council's eight-week waste and recycling services consultation will close on Thursday 18 March 2021.

Waste Consultation

The ‘Don't let your future go to waste' consultation launched in January 2021. The consultation describes the current waste service in the borough, shares the challenges and opportunities the Council faces over the next 10 years and asks for feedback on proposed key priorities for the new Waste Strategy and options currently being considered.

Future proposals seek to address how the borough can continue to reduce the amount of waste it produces and encourage greater recycling.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "We are preparing a new strategy to ensure that our vision and priorities reflect the needs of our communities, are aligned to emerging national plans and policies, as well as helping to address the climate emergency.

"The new strategy will also help us to ensure that waste collection and recycling services are managed in cost-effective way, to address the unprecedented budget challenges faced by the Council.

"So far we have received more than 13,000 responses to the consultation, which is wonderful. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to get involved - if you haven't taken part yet, it's not too late to give your views."

The consultation closes on Thursday 18 March and residents can give their views by taking part online.

Or, comments can also be sent to the Council by email  or post to address: Waste Strategy Consultation, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Wyvern House, The Drumber, Winsford. CW7 1AH.

The questionnaire is also available in accessible formats (easy read, braille) upon request.

After the consultation closes on 18 March, all feedback will be carefully considered, and results will be published on the Council's website ahead of bringing a recommended Waste Strategy for final approval by the Council in July 2021.

