Easter in Neston

Published: 2nd April 2021 13:27

A sign and message of hope, this Easter in Neston

"For I know the plans I have for you, he declares.

Plans to prosper you,

Plans to give you hope and a future."

Verse adapted from Jeremiah 29 v11.

Inside St Mary's and St Helen's Church before being installed outside, this Good Friday morning. The cross has fine strip lighting installed, so it can still be enjoyed at night.





