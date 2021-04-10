Frack Free Dee Campaign Update One Year On

Published: 10th April 2021 14:27

In April 2020 the Frack Free Dee collective of concerned residents' groups were expecting the outcome of the public inquiry into IGas plans to test its shale gas well at Ellesmere Port. One year on and still no outcome has been passed.

On 8 April last year Robert Jenrick's decision was expected but no resolution came, only a short statement from the Ministry of Communities, Housing and Local Government which said: "I am writing to confirm that, regrettably, the secretary of state will not be in a position to publish a decision on the application today. I realise this will be disappointing news, and apologise for the delay in issuing a final decision on this application. I can assure you that we will endeavour to minimise the delay as much as possible."



The community of Woodsetts in South Yorkshire is also waiting to hear whether the government will approve Ineos plans to drill for shale gas near their homes. When asked why there had been a year's delay on both the Ellesmere Port and Woodsetts decisions, a ministry spokesperson said: "These complex cases remain under consideration - decisions on both will be issued as soon as is practicable."



The delays appear to breach government policy to make planning decisions on shale gas "faster and fairer" for all those affected by new development. A written ministerial statement in May 2018 said: "No one benefits from the uncertainty caused by delay." Other issues may have complicated both decisions, such as the fracking moratorium and the COVID-19 pandemic, but they may not explain the delays.



In Ellesmere Port, shale gas planning history dates back more than a decade. The site at Portside North, near the Mersey estuary, received permission for two boreholes in 2010. One well was drilled in 2014. In July 2017, IGas gave notice that it would apply for consent to test it.



Cheshire West and Chester Council refused planning permission in January 2018. IGas appealed and the public inquiry began a year later. The hearing lasted 12 days, spread over nearly two months, and more than 40 people gave evidence. The closure of the inquiry was extended in March 2019 for a further 14 days when the High Court ruled that national planning policy on the benefits of shale gas was unlawful. There was another delay in June 2019 to allow the inspector to take into account a recommendation by the Committee on Climate Change that the UK should phase out greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.



A number of public representative and people involved in the Ellesmere Port public inquiry have commented on the delays.



Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port, said: "We wrote to the minister two months ago asking for an update and haven't had the courtesy of a response so far. It seems that they're not at all interested in bringing the uncertainty to an end."



Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "The council's position is that we rejected the planning application and the responsibility for the decision is with the secretary of state."



Councillor Matt Bryan, Cheshire West and Chester cabinet member and environmental campaigner, said: "The world has moved on a lot since the fracking industry tried to get a foothold in Cheshire. Local authorities have declared climate emergencies and implemented their climate plans. With COP26 (the UN climate conference in Glasgow) coming up in November, the eyes of the world are on the UK.

"Fracking is incompatible with our national and international obligations. It would be a real testament to the government if it upheld the council's decision. There does not seem to be much appetite from big business for fracked gas, either from domestic or international sources. Kwasi Kwarteng told anti-fracking MPs they should accept victory. That needs to be reflected in the government's decision. A lot of people put their lives on hold and worked very hard to oppose the Ellesmere Port application, including the late campaigner, Colin Watson."



Dave Plunkett, expert witness on sustainable development at the Ellesmere Port public inquiry, said: "Here in Ellesmere Port and North Cheshire, we all hope that common sense on fracking prevails, especially in 2021 - the year we host COP26. But since it was only a 'moratorium' there is a continuing sense of uncertainty on fracking until a real decision is announced, which is not good for the local economy.

"Meanwhile, other local developments are just as worrying as fracking, especially in terms of their potential for emissions, pollution, and being unsustainable. Our concerns are that in the absence of decisions on fracking and the IGas inquiry, we perpetuate these existing clusters of North Cheshire with their attitude to emissions and waste.

"We need a final decision on fracking, and that will build the green, resilient and sustainable investments we need in North Cheshire."



And so the wait continues. The Frack Free Dee team want to 'Keep Cheshire Frack Free' and will keep the community updated when the decision is eventually made.

