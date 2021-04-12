  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

As Lockdown Eases, the Fun Begins at New Salon on Hinderton Road

Published: 12th April 2021 12:01

Coral Jade Hair and Beauty welcomes you to her gorgeous new salon and hopes you love her new home as much as she does.

Coral, who opens her new door today on her birthday no less, is so excited to leave behind a space that no longer worked for her and open up new premises of her very own. The champagne is popping at 40 Hinderton Road today.

Coral Jade

Coral Jade

Getting the new salon ready to re-open 12 April as lockdown eases, has been a rollercoaster of twists and turns. But the tears have been well-worth the effort, to achieve a salon that looks fit exclusively for the most beautiful people of Neston, that's you if you were wondering.

Before renovationHow the space looked at the beginning of the renovation journey. Prioritising mental health and mindfulness has been a driving force for Coral, at a time when there are so many burdens on us all. Coral has achieved in a pandemic, a feat that many of us would struggle to complete under "normal" circumstances. Well done girls and we wish you an AMAZing future in your new home. Lockdown is officially over and the 'OPEN' sign is on display.

Opening Times

Tuesday 9am-7pm
Wednesday 9am-7pm
Thursday 9am-8pm
Friday 9am-7pm
Saturday 9am-5pm

40 Hinderton Road
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 9PQ

Tel: 0151 353 1937

Facebook

Coral Jade

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies