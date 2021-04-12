As Lockdown Eases, the Fun Begins at New Salon on Hinderton Road

Published: 12th April 2021 12:01

Coral Jade Hair and Beauty welcomes you to her gorgeous new salon and hopes you love her new home as much as she does.

Coral, who opens her new door today on her birthday no less, is so excited to leave behind a space that no longer worked for her and open up new premises of her very own. The champagne is popping at 40 Hinderton Road today.

Getting the new salon ready to re-open 12 April as lockdown eases, has been a rollercoaster of twists and turns. But the tears have been well-worth the effort, to achieve a salon that looks fit exclusively for the most beautiful people of Neston, that's you if you were wondering.

How the space looked at the beginning of the renovation journey. Prioritising mental health and mindfulness has been a driving force for Coral, at a time when there are so many burdens on us all. Coral has achieved in a pandemic, a feat that many of us would struggle to complete under "normal" circumstances. Well done girls and we wish you an AMAZing future in your new home. Lockdown is officially over and the 'OPEN' sign is on display.

Opening Times

Tuesday 9am-7pm

Wednesday 9am-7pm

Thursday 9am-8pm

Friday 9am-7pm

Saturday 9am-5pm

40 Hinderton Road

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9PQ



Tel: 0151 353 1937

