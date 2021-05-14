  • Bookmark this page

Join In Neston's Great British Spring Clean

Published: 14th May 2021 10:08

Volunteers wanted for an organised litter pick on the Clayhill Business Park.

Litter pickingLitter picking helps the whole community feel better about the spaces we inhabit.

In the afternoon of Sunday 30 May, from 2pm, local volunteer litter pickers will be busy trying to clear up some of the rubbish carelessly left littered around the Clayhill Industrial Estate.

Can you join in the collective effort to improve the space for all?

Littler picking equipment will be provided to each volunteer and social distancing followed.

Please contact Janet Griffiths on 0151 336 5478 or 07748 527118 to register your interest in taking part.

Mark 2pm Sunday 30 May in your calendar today.

Clayhill Industrial Estate
CH64 3R

