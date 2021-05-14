Supporting Sustainable Global Fairtrade Across the Borough

Published: 14th May 2021 14:51

Local campaigners and supporters from Neston helped first secure Fairtrade status for the borough ten years ago.

Coffee - Cooperativa Agraria Cafetalera Valle de Incahuasi, Peru. Cheshire West and Chester Council continues to work alongside local campaigners to promote Fairtrade in the borough as part of the borough's Fairtrade status which has been in place for the last 10 years.

The borough's Fairtrade Steering Group, which includes campaigners and supporters from Neston, Ellesmere Port and Chester, first secured Fairtrade status for Chester city in 2002 and for the borough in 2011 and this has been successfully renewed every two years since.

Through its work the group promotes Fairtrade to community groups and businesses across the area. There are now three Fairtrade shops, 65 cafés and restaurants, seven supermarkets and 20 local organisations stocking Fairtrade products across the borough.

Chester Fairtrading, based at Wesley Church Centre in St John Street, Chester is one local shop that is due to reopen its doors to residents again from the 18 May. Heather Swainston, shop volunteer, said: "We are delighted that Chester Fairtrading is reopening and will provide people with the opportunity to buy a whole variety of Fairtrade products - from food items to crafts. Our pennies and pounds are more powerful than we think and can really change the world and make a huge difference to the lives of farmers and producers in Africa, Central and Latin America and Asia. As a Fairtrade Borough, it is great that we can promote Fairtrade through our shop and also direct sales to businesses and organisations. Do come and visit!"

The Cheshire West Fairtrade Steering Group would welcome more businesses in the borough to stock Fairtrade products and urge anyone interested in getting involved to find out more by visiting the Fairtrade for business page on the Fairtrade Foundation website.



The Council has representation that sit on the Fairtrade Steering Group and through the Council's Facilities Management provider, Fairtrade tea and coffee is supplied in Council buildings.

Councillor Paul Donovan, Cabinet Member for Workforce, Equality and Democracy, said: "It's great to see shops such as Chester Fairtrading opening up again for customers and stocking a wide range of Fairtrade goods. Buying Fairtrade means that the producers who grow the products we enjoy can have secure and sustainable livelihoods, fulfil their potential and decide on their future.

"The Fairtrade Standards also provide advice and guidance to farmers on switching to environmentally friendly practices, adapting to climate change and mitigating their impact. By buying products with the Fairtrade logo we can all play our part to choose a more sustainable future for both our borough and communities around the world."

To get involved with Fairtrade in west Cheshire email: chesterfairtrading@gmail.com.

The FAIRTRADE Mark independently certifies that products meet economic, social and environmental standards. As such, it is the most widely recognised ethical mark worldwide.



