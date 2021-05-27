Make a Change Become a Local Councillor

Author: Neston Town Council Published: 27th May 2021 14:23

Neston Town Council is calling on residents, passionate about their community to stand as Ward Councillors. There are currently two casual vacancies, one each for Little Neston and Parkgate Wards.

Neston Town Hall photographed by gbsphotos.

What do councillors do?

Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on the decisions the council makes. Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community's needs.

How much time out of my day will it take?

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, engaging with residents and speaking on behalf of the council to other bodies. This is an unpaid position.

Can I stand?

There are only a few rules to stand for election. You must be:

A British citizen, or a citizen of the Commonwealth, or the European Union.

18 years of age or older.

Live in an area that is served by a local council.

How can I get involved, how can I find out more?

Contact Mrs A Kunaj on 0151 336 3840 or visit Neston Town Council at Neston Town Hall. You can find out more about the work of the Council on their website and the link to the application form is here.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete the application form. This will help members of the Council in the co-option process. These are non-remunerated positions.

The completed form should be returned by Friday 11 June 2021.

For further information please contact the Council Manager, Alison Kunaj, on 0151 336 3840 or email council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

