Over 18s Can Now Get COVID Vaccine in Neston

Published: 17th June 2021 11:06

The Primary Care Network (PCN) in Neston and Willaston have been working tirelessly and are now ready for all over 18s to come forward for vaccination.

Neston and Willaston PCN, made up of the local GP surgeries, are now in a position to offer anyone over the age of 18 a vaccine.

Our PCN have worked tirelessly and it is easy to forget how lucky we are living in this area. There are places, within Cheshire West even, where the rollout of the COVID vaccine is travelling at a much slower pace.

The team have worked flat out with support from Neston Community Youth Centre who say: "If you've already had a vaccine, please, please, please, share this information to anyone you think needs it.

"Let's get this done, let's get Neston and Willaston the most vaccinated place in the country.

"Play your part in breaking the cycle between the virus and serious illness and death."

If you're 18 or older and haven't had a vaccine yet, all you have to do is email emma.moore17@nhs.net with your name, date of birth, postcode and a contact number. Emma is coordinating bookings and will get back to you as soon as possible, hopefully within a week.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.