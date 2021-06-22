A Young Man Deserved of the Father Courell Award

Author: St Winefride's Published: 22nd June 2021 11:08

Ahead of the 2021 Awards, St Winefride's Catholic Primary School are celebrating the recipient of their 2020 Award for outstanding contribution to sport, talented Joseph.

As we once again consider our end of year awards, we would like to share last year's recipient of the Father Courell Award for outstanding contribution to sport.

Joseph received this award not only for his gifted ability at sport (especially rugby), but for his outstanding sportsmanship and attitude in all aspects of his life at St Winefride's School.

Well done Joseph and we look forward to presenting the 2021 awards in the coming weeks.

Joseph with his proud older brother.

