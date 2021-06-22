  • Bookmark this page

A Young Man Deserved of the Father Courell Award

Author: St Winefride's Published: 22nd June 2021 11:08

Ahead of the 2021 Awards, St Winefride's Catholic Primary School are celebrating the recipient of their 2020 Award for outstanding contribution to sport, talented Joseph. 

2020 Sports Award Winner Joseph

As we once again consider our end of year awards, we would like to share last year's recipient of the Father Courell Award for outstanding contribution to sport.

2020 Sports Award Winner Joseph

Joseph received this award not only for his gifted ability at sport (especially rugby), but for his outstanding sportsmanship and attitude in all aspects of his life at St Winefride's School.

Well done Joseph and we look forward to presenting the 2021 awards in the coming weeks. 

2020 Sports Award Winner Joseph

2020 Sports Award Winner JosephJoseph with his proud older brother.

