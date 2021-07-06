Welcoming News that Stellantis is Committed to the Future of Ellesmere Port

Published: 6th July 2021 12:26

News of a new era for automotive manufacturing hailed as a significant boost for the entire region.

The news comes after the new owners of the Vauxhall vehicle manufacturing plant, Stellantis, today committed to the site by continuing to invest in its future.

Stellantis will now look to the future with a progressive transition to producing electric vehicles at the plant. Negotiations have taken place over the past months about the future of the site, which employs 1,038 people directly and more than 3,000 in the wider local economy and supply chain.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has been working with Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership to offer a strong support package for the site. The local investment package has been described as ‘invaluable' by management at the car plant.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for the Little Neston Ward said: "We are delighted at the decision reached by Stellantis to invest in the future of low carbon vehicles at its plant here in Ellesmere Port.

"After a period of uncertainty about the future of the site, this is welcome news, not just for Ellesmere Port, but for the entire region.

"Today's announcement comes as a result of detailed discussions behind the scenes by the company, government officials, the Council and its local partners including Cheshire College South and West. The fact that Stellantis has committed to continue to invest in Ellesmere Port and safeguard hundreds of jobs comes at a time when our borough really needs it.

"We are particularly excited that the parent company is committing to producing electric vehicles at the plant, which will secure future jobs in the region. This forms part of Ellesmere Port's critical transition as an international centre of innovation and manufacturing within the low carbon economy.

"It is clear that our borough has an exciting future ahead of it. We are beginning to lead the way when it comes to renewable energy and green technology."

Clare Hayward, MBE, Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, said: "Vauxhall Ellesmere Port has been a mainstay of our region's industrial landscape since 1962 and its skilled and flexible workforce has proved time and again to be among the best in the automotive sector.

"We are therefore delighted to welcome this news, which safeguards the long-term future of the plant. Investing in the industries of the future including EV technology is essential to Cheshire and Warrington's future as we establish ourselves as a world leader in the low carbon economy Stellantis' investment is therefore both timely and prescient and will have a catalytic impact across our region.

"We are particularly pleased that we have been able to help develop a package of energy investments in the plant that will help the plant achieve net zero carbon by 2030."

