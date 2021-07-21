  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Community Spirit Alive and Well at The Lady Hamilton

Published: 21st July 2021 12:27

On Saturday 17 July the Neston community came out into the sunshine to support the Summer Extravaganza hosted at the Lady Hamilton pub, Little Neston.

Summer Extravaganza at The Lady Hamilton.

Summer Extravaganza at The Lady Hamilton.

Twelve businesses got involved to support and raise money for The Alzheimer's Society and Neston's own Oakwood Animal Sanctuary.

Organiser Jo Curtis Bell tells us: "We raised a whopping £531.20 for these amazing charities."

Summer Extravaganza at The Lady Hamilton.

Praising the local community spirit, she added: "We have to give a massive thank you to Maria Brien, Sully and the team who worked tirelessly all day and night, making sure the stall holders and customers got food and cold drinks all day, then in the evening had the best game of Bongo's bingo and ran a Karaoke Disco.

"Thank you to Louise Metcalfe Irvine for organising our raffle and our amazing sponsors too."

"The community once again showed up to support each other, the pub and our charities. The last 18 months or so have hit families and businesses hard financially, yet this wonderful community gave generously to others willingly."

Summer Extravaganza at the Lady Hamilton.

Businesses and individuals who contributed prizes for the Extravaganza's raffle include Elephant Collective, Dovecote Nurseries, Tig, Trace Summers, Limetree farm, Stowford Pubs, Foxes Cafe, Bluebell Cafe, Wagtail, Collette's Hair, Joshua Independent Jewellers, Sainsbury's and Argos in Neston, Ant's Gardening Services, DCT Entertainment, Little Plum, Coral Jade, CeeCee's, Bathtastic, Fi's Knits, Trunk mail, Katy's What Knots, Scentsy, G, Soul in Love, Alan Mckenna, Jan Jones, Claire Louise McCombe, Michelle and Liv Foster, Joan's Plants and CoverStory Weddings

Jo concluded: "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me make a difference to both these charities, all whilst having fun and a few cheeky G&Ts."

Summer Extravaganza at the Lady Hamilton.

Jo is busy now planning the homeless charity event held previously and has asked: "Please don't throw out any old warm winter clothing, rucksacks and sleeping bags!" A Christmas Fair Event is next on her list.

To date Jo has raised around £5,000 for The Alzheimer's Society and the support she receives locally is second to none.

 

