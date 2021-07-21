Neston Rotary Club Spreads Charity After Closure

Author: President Trevor Irvin Published: 21st July 2021 11:13

Nestor Rotary Club ended after 56 years of service to the local community, on 30 June.

Members distributed the remaining funds of the club to local charities and good causes, including Claire House, Northern Lights, the Neston squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets and also Neston Community Youth Centre. Cheques were all gratefully received.

President Trevor Irvin presents cheque to Northern Lights.

President Trevor Irvin presents cheque to Claire House.

Rotarian Eamon Fergus presents cheque to RAFAC.

Neston Library requested help towards funding for their Summer Reading programme.

President Trevor was delighted to present Helen Neal with a cheque from the club.

Although the original club is sadly no longer in Neston we are finding new ways to serve the community.

Look out for news of how Rotary and local Rotarians will still be helping Neston and the wider community.

