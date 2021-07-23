Inspiring Children at The Hive, Linghams Tells Them You Are a Champion

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:24

Linghams have started a crowd fund to get Marcus Rashford's book into the hands of 3,000 Wirral children who could be living in poverty.

Marcus Rashford MBE is famous worldwide for his skills both on and off the pitch - but before he was a Manchester United and England footballer, and long before he started his inspiring campaign to end child food poverty, he was just an average kid from Wythenshawe, South Manchester. Now the nation's favourite footballer wants to show you how to achieve your dreams, in this positive and inspiring guide for life.

Written with journalist Carl Anka, You Are a Champion is packed full of stories from Marcus' own life, brilliant advice and top-tips from performance psychologist Katie Warriner. It will show you how to be the very best that you can be.

It shows kids how to:

Be comfortable with who you are - you can't be a champion until you're happy being you!

Dream big

Practise like a champion

Get out of your comfort zone and learn from your mistakes

Navigate adversity in a positive way

Find your team

Use your voice and stand up for others

Never stop learning

Linghams bookshop, Heswall are supporting both the Hive and Tranmere Rovers to crowd fund a project to raise enough funds to get a copy of Marcus Raashford's book into the hands of 3,000 children who attend the Hive in Birkenhead, and support the many initiatives Tranmere are running to help young football fans.

The Hive is a very special center in Birkenhead, an area where one in two children live in poverty. This has been a lifeline for some children during the last 18 months. It is officially known as the Wirral Youth Zone, it is a purpose built facility for young people aged 8 to 19 and up to 25 with disabilities.

During the pandemic the Hive have kept in constant touch with over 3,000 children to ensure they have access to this facility in the heart of their community.

To get a copy of this book into the hands of these children is a huge task and we need your help to do this .

Each donation of £5 or more will get a copy of this book to a young person who attends the Hive, and through our links with Tranmere Rovers Football Club, we hope to deliver many more books across the Wirral.

Tranmere Rovers have been brilliant during the pandemic providing food and other support and showing they are more than just a football club.

Between us all we can make this happen and unlock the joy of reading for many more young people and give them inspiration and support

Linghams, with At Home with 4 Indies, has delivered virtual events throughout the pandemic that have proven very popular. In September, in-person, real events are starting up, including Alan Johnson former Secretary of State and Rick Stein. Details will be on the Linghams website soon.





Linghams' Heswall shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.



Café fully open.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside, CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk

