Celebrating Vocational and Technical Qualifications Success

Published: 12th August 2021 19:44

Wirral Met students are busy celebrating their results this week as they take the next step towards their chosen career.

After another year of challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the College are celebrating their students' hard work and next steps on to university, employment and even building their own businesses.

This year across the UK 340,000 students received vocational and technical qualifications alongside the 200,000 A level results received.

Sue Higginson, Principal of Wirral Met said: "We are proud of our students who this year, have been so resilient in the face of another year of challenges due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Their hard work is now paving the way to the next steps on their career journey. Whether this is moving onto further or higher education study, taking up an apprenticeship opportunity, moving into employment with many of the employers we work with, or starting their own business.

"I'd also like to thank the parents who have supported their children with home schooling, the young people who have been busy with blended and online learning and our adult students, who have coped with work and family life in a pandemic whilst also successfully achieving their learning goals.

"It has been a real privilege to work with such talented students and our dedicated team of staff who have worked so hard to support students throughout the year. I look forward to continuing our work together this year, as we return to face-to-face teaching and learning."

Exciting next steps for Wirral Met College's former students

Following successful completion of his Digital and Computing Technologies Extended Diploma, Lewis Hughes is heading to Liverpool John Moores University to start a degree in Cyber Security in September. Lewis said: "Wirral Met is a great place to study with very helpful tutors."

Hannah Forshaw is off to Wrexham Glyndŵr University to study a Film and Photography degree having successfully completed her Level 3 BTEC Creative Media Production course at the College whilst working freelance with clients to create promotional content.

Culinary Arts student Lucas Eaton has achieved his Level 3 Professional Cookery NVQ Diploma and has set up a successful business, Eatons Patisserie, using both the specialist skills he developed as a chef and the entrepreneurial and employability skills that are also part of Wirral Met programmes of study.

Speaking about his experience, Lucas said: "The course helped with my career by giving me the knowledge of running a business and an in-depth detail of food."

Sky's the limit for Chloe Roberts, who continues her BTEC Aviation Operations studies this year at Wirral Met before setting her sights on university next year.

Congratulations also to Conor Allen, who secured a job with a local engineering firm after completing his BTEC National Extended Diploma in Engineering.

It's never too late to start your educational journey

Also celebrating success are this year's Wirral Met Access to Higher Education (HE) students like Bryony Mercer, who studied an Access to HE Psychology course and is progressing to the University of Liverpool to study a BSc (Hons) Psychology Degree with aspirations to become a Psychology Doctorate or Clinical Psychologist.

The Access to Higher Education Diploma prepares students, usually aged 19+, for study as an undergraduate at a university and is designed for those who left school without attaining a Level 3 qualification such as a BTEC or A level.

Wirral Met also offer a range of degrees in partnership with University of Liverpool, University of Chester and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), that lead to professional careers in areas such a nursing, midwifery, teaching, psychology, sociology, criminology, biomedical science.

GCSE results and next steps

Through Wirral Met College's September Guarantee initiative, all 16 to 18 year olds in the local area are guaranteed a place on courses starting this September, providing the College can meet the student's support needs.

For anyone who has not achieved grades 9-4 (A*-C) in GCSE maths and/or English, young people will continue to study towards GCSEs or equivalent functional skills qualifications, alongside their vocational subjects.

Applications are open for a September start and student advisers are available to help you find the right course for you online, by phone on 0151 551 7777, or you can pop in to HE Centre at the Twelve Quays Campus Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.