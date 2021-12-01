How Can Neston Impact the Climate Emergency?

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 17th August 2021 17:04

Climate Change is now the greatest challenge the world is facing.

On 1st May 2019 the UK Parliament joined many other countries in declaring a Climate Emergency.

By doing so they admitted that climate change (global warming) exists, and that action needs to be taken urgently to avert potentially irreversible environmental damage. You can read more from Wikipedia on the climate emergency declaration by clicking here.

World map illustrating countries where a climate emergency has been declared, December 2020 (dark blue, some subdivisions light blue).

On 21st May 2019 Cheshire West and Chester Council unanimously declared that the borough is in a Climate Emergency. They have an Emergency Response Plan and cross-party taskforce, details outlined on their website here.

We have all recently seen evidence on television news with floods and heat waves. David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg have led the way in raising awareness that governments need to take action.

What can we do to help?



We are living through a historic moment as the UK hosts the COP26 (26th Conference of the Parties) ‘Our Climate our Future' meeting in Glasgow 1 - 12 November, where commitments will be made to lower CO2 emissions.

We can:

Inform ourselves about the emergency.

Sign the petition that the Friends of the Earth group has devised, asking our Government to lead the way.

that the Friends of the Earth group has devised, asking our Government to lead the way. Write to our MP, Justin Madders expressing our concerns and asking that he takes action and supports legislation to limit global warming to 1.5ºC. Email him today or visit the parliament.uk website for more information about our Ellesmere Port and Neston MP.

or for more information about our Ellesmere Port and Neston MP. Take action personally - reduce, reuse, recycle, walk/ cycle instead of using the car.

Take action locally - support a local environmental group.

Participate in The Climate Coalition ‘Great Big Green Week' 18 - 26 September.

Support the Christian Aid Great Big Green Sponsored Walk, Saturday 25 September, in aid of helping people in less developed countries tackle the effects of climate change. Get sponsored, or just walk to show your concern. Details and sponsorship forms from Lynne Vaughan on 0151 336 8920 or by email.

This article was submitted by Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser, Margaret Heibel.

