Outcomes Could have been Disastrous

Published: 26th August 2021 09:51

Several wheelie bins set ablaze in deliberate arson attack.

At just after 3am Tuesday, 24 August, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Neston and Parkgate Police attended Olive Road and Gladstone Road, to extinguish a number of fires ablaze in wheelie bins, that lined the alleyway which seperates the two roads.

As so happens, there was no person hurt nor home damaged, aside from that caused to exterior walls and fencing. The Fire Service must be thanked for taking control of the situation swiftly and successfully.

Very possible, alternative consequences are frightening to consider; had the fires occurred even a day earlier those same bins would have been full ahead of the scheduled waste collection, and the flames could have spread further and faster.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, as the community has reported other arson attacks in the Raby Road area in recent weeks.

The incidents are under investigation and are also on the radar of local Councillor Keith Millar, who represents Neston on Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Cllr Millar has said: "I am aware of three incidents that have happened since the middle of July.

"The one on Olive Road - there were probably three or four bins that had lit up along the alleyway and police said that was the worst one.

"It causes a lot of angst and prior to the fire brigade arriving, residents were using their hosepipes, otherwise it could have been more serious.

"I am grateful that it is being investigated by Neston Police and they are taking it seriously. It does cause serious problems in terms of the impact on people and the potential risk."

A spokesperson for Neston and Parkgate Police has spoken out on social media to say: "There have been incidents of arson in the area recently. Olive Road has seen wheelie bins set on fire in the early hours. I have done a community patrol this afternoon with Councillor Keith Millar. If you have any information relating to this please get in touch."

If you have any information regarding this, or any other, criminal incodent please call 101.

