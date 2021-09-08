COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 13th September 2021 17:02

Case numbers have nearly halved in the period 2 - 8 September 2021.

COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the week 2 - 8 September have fallen, compared with the period 26 August - 1 September. Total case numbers for 19 - 25 August were 49, then they spiked at 78 and have since come down again to a total of 45 (numbers by ward shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 11 (20)

Neston - 10 (25)

Parkgate - 9 (18)

Willaston & Thornton - 15 (15)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is now 225, compared with 385 for the week prior.

Data by ward can be found here.

Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network are now vaccinating 12-15 year olds, if you have been invited by your own practice and are eligible then they are happy to book an appointment for you, just get in touch. See their Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

