Paying Tribute to the Original Mr Neston, Reg Chrimes

Published: 15th September 2021 16:07

Reg Chrimes, Little Neston Councillor for 58 years, has sadly passed away.

Reginald Braithwaite Chrimes.

Reg's Obituary will follow this article.

For most of his council career, Reg was either Leader of Neston Urban District Council [NUDC], or Deputy Leader or Leader of Ellesmere Port and Neston Borough Council [EPNBC].

Hi son Mike Chrimes tells us: "... he inspired generations of children, not least his own, and local politicians to make the best of their lives, motivated by a childhood ambition to transform the community in which he lived.

"Reg was born in the small town of Neston, in December 1924, the only child of Ted and Maud Chrimes. Ted, also a Labour Councillor in the 1950s, described Neston as ‘God's little acre' and Reg devoted his life to making it live up to its name."

Justin Madders, talks fondly of his esteemed colleague, as someone: "... that I, the people he represented, and his colleagues in local government held in the highest regard.

"When he stood down in 2007 it was thought at the time he was probably the longest serving councillor in the country.

"The impact Reg had on those who had the honour of working for him was immense. He was the epitome of what a public servant should be; polite and courteous but with an unswerving commitment to delivering socialism, or what he liked to call "the brotherhood of man".

"I had the privilege of working closely with Reg on the Borough Council and learnt so much from him; lessons I continue to follow today. He had the total respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community he represented, whom he served with diligence and compassion."

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and serving Little Neston Councillor Louise Gittins adds: "Very sad news. Reg encouraged me to stand in Little Neston as a councillor to pick up his mantle, his were massive shoes to fill. Residents still speak very fondly of him. RIP Reg and thank you for your encouragement and support".

Historian Susan Chambers shared in 2017, a Neston Unitary District Council card from 1955, drawn by Neston artist David Scott "in his inimitable style". She remarks that the Council Chairman at the time was Reg Chrimes and goes on to describe him as: "... a Councillor whose abilities have not been bettered locally before or since his long term of office on NUDC and EPNBC.

"In his message he pointed out that work had started in 1955 of clearing the concrete hutments at Clay Hill, and they would all be gone in 1956. Twenty houses were set to be demolished in the town.

"Every area would get new playground equipment and a new playground was to be built at the foot of the new Liverpool Road Estate.

"Cllr Chrimes finished his message by saying he hoped 1956 would be the year that everyone takes an interest in local affairs, to preserve the fine and lovely, and destroy the ugly and shoddy and build an even finer community for the future."

Justin Madders expresses: "Reg was the original "Mr Neston" and will be sorely missed. RIP Reg".

