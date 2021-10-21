No Parade in Neston on Remembrance Sunday, But We Will Remember Them

Published: 21st October 2021 16:14

There will be no parade to mark Remembrance Sunday this year, but the fallen will be honoured in services at Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen.

On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, we will remember. There will be a brief Remembrance Service at the War Memorial at this time, followed on Sunday 14th November with a Remembrance Service in church at 3pm, for invited guests. There will then follow at 4pm the usual Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial with prayers, wreath laying and a minute's silence.

It is recognised that COVID case numbers are rising and many members of the Royal British Legion and indeed the general public, are vulnerable. Putting the safety and wellbeing of the Neston people at the forefront, is paramount for all involved in the organisation of this event.

The Neston branch of the RBL have historically, willingly and proudly taken on the responsibility of planning proceedings. In 2019, Neston Town Council funded the nescessary road closure for the Remembrance parade, and Neston RBL have expressed gratitude for this. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic halted many commemorative events up and down the country, and now in 2021, there will be no parade again in Neston for public safety and financial reasons. Neston RBL have been advised by Legion Headquarters that its charity monies are not permitted to be used for road closures. And no application to Neston Town Council for funding was submitted.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

We spoke with Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Councillor for Little Neston Louise Gittins, Mayor Steve Wastell and Deputy Mayor Pat Kynaston at Neston Town Council and the Parade Marshall at the Neston branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), to gain perspective on the reasons why jno parade through the streets of Neston, is planned.

The Parade Marshall has expressed his personal disappointment that this year's parade will not take place, saying: "As an ex-service member and the son of a veteran, it fills my heart will pride and gladness when we parade through the town as we have done for many years, to see the crowds gathered to applaud us."

Cllr Louise Gittins, explains: "Remembrance parades can attract significant audiences to pay their respects. Following the review in 2019, Cheshire Police advised that these events had to follow a standard event application process as a pre-planned event, and they were withdrawing police officers from a traffic function at these events.

"This is consistent with the approach followed for all other pre-planned events and requires event organisers to manage these occasions locally. This is also not a Council function, so the event organiser has to contract and fund any contractor.

"All communities including Neston that have hosted events requiring traffic management were contacted in 2019, 2020 and again this year so that they could apply for the relevant road closures. The details supplied included the application deadlines and the requirements in respect of contracted traffic management and insurance to organise an event on the highway.

"The first deadline for applications was the 16 September, extended to 1 October, our events team has received no application from Neston for road closures or confirmation of traffic management."

Deputy Mayor of Neston Town Council, Pat Kynaston, has said: "The Mayor of Neston would usually walk in the Remembrance Day Parade and I have been discussing this with the local Legion Branch on behalf of the current Mayor, Cllr Steve Wastell.

"Their decision not to hold the Parade this year is disappointing but completely understandable, given the still uncertain impact of COVID-19. Cllr Wastell will attend the Service of Remembrance at the war memorial on 11th November and that on Sunday 14th, and will lay a wreath on behalf of Neston Town Council."

Whilst the parade to church has been a longstanding tradition, the church service and wreath laying are also integral parts of Neston's act of remembrance. Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday are a time to remember military and civilian sacrifices made during conflict, and honour those who have served our country, defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. Lest we forget.

Neston St. Mary & St.Helen

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

t: 0151 353 1000

website

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.