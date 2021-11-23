Play the Game Whatever Your Age, with Walking Football

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:36

Join with a fantastic groups of guys and keep your fitness up doing a brilliant activity, that's superb for mental health positivity.

New Chairman at Neston Nomads Football Club, Mike Moss, has been in touch to tell us how fabulous the most recent session of Walking Football was, last Saturday 20th November.

From infants to veterans, the Nomads offer a fantastic opportunity to play football, keep physically and mentally fit and all training is delivered by qualified FA level 1 or 2 coaches.

Aimed at over fifties men or women, any ability with no age limit, one current player enjoying being back on the field is seventy nine years young.

Nomads say: "Walking football is a brilliant activity, run by Nomads coaches, these sessions are fun, aimed at increasing activity level and superb for mental health positivity."

Sessions are every Thursday 7 to 8pm, and every Saturday 12 to 1pm.

Home is Neston High School's 3G facility, which is accessible in all weathers. Mike himself has also served the club's COVID officer to ensure whenever possible, football is played in a safe environment, adhering to the most stringent guidelines.

If you, or someone you know, could benefit then please get in contact. Anyone who wants to become involved in the Neston Nomads Football Club is very welcome.

Of Nomads, Mikes says: "With the community at its heart, we at the club are proud to represent Neston and the surrounding areas."

e: nestonnomadsfc@googlemail.com

w: nestonnomadsfc.org

Neston Nomads FC on Facebook

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.