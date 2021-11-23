  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Play the Game Whatever Your Age, with Walking Football

Published: 23rd November 2021 11:36

Join with a fantastic groups of guys and keep your fitness up doing a brilliant activity, that's superb for mental health positivity. 

Walking Football in practice.

New Chairman at Neston Nomads Football Club, Mike Moss, has been in touch to tell us how fabulous the most recent session of Walking Football was, last Saturday 20th November.

From infants to veterans, the Nomads offer a fantastic opportunity to play football, keep physically and mentally fit and all training is delivered by qualified FA level 1 or 2 coaches.  

Aimed at over fifties men or women, any ability with no age limit, one current player enjoying being back on the field is seventy nine years young.

Nomads say: "Walking football is a brilliant activity, run by Nomads coaches, these sessions are fun, aimed at increasing activity level and superb for mental health positivity."

Neston Nomads Walking Football in play.

Sessions are every Thursday 7 to 8pm, and every Saturday 12 to 1pm.

Home is Neston High School's 3G facility, which is accessible in all weathers. Mike himself has also served the club's COVID officer to ensure whenever possible, football is played in a safe environment, adhering to the most stringent guidelines.

If you, or someone you know, could benefit then please get in contact. Anyone who wants to become involved in the Neston Nomads Football Club is very welcome.

Of Nomads, Mikes says: "With the community at its heart, we at the club are proud to represent Neston and the surrounding areas."

e: nestonnomadsfc@googlemail.com

w: nestonnomadsfc.org

Neston Nomads FC on Facebook

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies