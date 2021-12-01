Neston Christmas Lights are Shining Brightly Everywhere

Published: 1st December 2021 15:58

We have officially started the countdown to Christmas 2021, as Neston, Parkgate and Willaston have all lit up ready to guide Father Christmas on his travels.

The huge event in the centre of Neston on Saturday 27th November was a ho, ho, huge success, in no small part thanks to Hip and Harmony CIC Creative Director, Paula Prytherch, who had the unenviable task of coordinating the day. At short notice, timings were expertly amended owing to the strong winds felt across the area and the weather had no chance of dampening community spirit.

Paula says: "After a worrying time of assessing the weather and having to cancel certain things, it all worked out in the end. We've had some really positive feedback from the community and the turnout was fantastic. It made it all worthwhile."

The town hall jingled with creative performances onstage during the afternoon and of course, the wonderful Crafts & Gifts Market had a wealth of local wares, all organised by JimJams Gifts, in addition to their Merry Mousehunt family hide-and-seek game that played out throughout November. Congratulations to one very special Mouseketeer, local schoolgirl Nell, who won a hamper filled with an assortment of delights, donated by the traders, trading at the fair.

The Market Square was bustling with stalls, food and drink vendors and plenty of festive entertainment.

The community gathered for the infamous lantern parade and there were smiles aplenty.

Neston Primary School upped the lantern game, creating a bee lantern to mirror their school mascot who says: "Bee a Part of It".

Neston Primary School on Twitter.

Lanterns lit the path to the main event, where a rather large present awaited. It was the job of Mayor of Neston, Neston Town Councillor Steve Wastell and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Pat Kynaston, to help Father Christmas push the plunger and turn on the Christmas tree lights at The Cross. The countdown reached zero and confetti filled the air. The celebratory atmosphere was a joy after the last year of ever-changing COVID guidelines and restrictions on events.

Hip & Harmony would like to thank:

Neston Town Council.

Neston Community Youth Centre for the Lantern workshops and their amazing volunteers.

John Flack, John and Margaret Quirk for building and managing the side show games.

Emma and Richard Maddocks at JimJams for coordinating the Merry Mouse hunt and the indoor Craft Market.

All the local businesses who housed the mice and donated prizes.

The indoor Market Traders.

The outdoor food & drink stalls.

Cheryl Barker.

Carrie Spacey.

Councillor Martin Barker.

The Rotary Club for bringing Santa from Lapland.

Plus, all of the entertainers:

Hip & Harmony Community Choir.

The 64 N'Ukes.

Girl & Guitar.

Gabriel Roberts.

Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band.

Karamba Samba.

Nicky and Neil Town.

Rebecca Mottershead.

Grace Prytherch.

Finn Elam.

Shaja Tarbuck.

Sarah Smith - Stilt walker.

A&A Bouncy Castles.

Party Kings.

Miles Goodliff.

Barry Townhill from Cheshire West and Chester Council.

And a special thanks to the Neston community for turning up to support the event.

Thank you to everyone who took such wonderful pictures of the event, capturing the real Christmas spirit on display in Neston.

The event was funded by Neston Town Council, who have also lit up Neston Town Hall. Thank you very much.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

