The Best Ways for Neston to Stand with Ukraine Outlined for the Community

Published: 30th March 2022 10:46

Neston Community Youth Centre have helpfully dedicated a page of their website, to outlining the best ways in which residents of the CH64 postcode area, can stand with the people of Ukraine.

The team says: "We have a new page on our website dedicated to looking at how best to support the ongoing refugee crisis in Ukraine. We are also interested to hear from people who are interested in hosting refugees in their homes."

At this point in time, NCYC are recommending that the best way to help is to make a cash donation directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), who will get this money directly to organisations such as the British Red Cross, Save the Children, CAFOD, Oxfam and others who are on the ground and best placed to know what is needed and when.

In bringing the advice together in one place, NCYC is signposting you to the best knowledge of the situation and the help that is most required.

CREDIT: DEC website.

The team says: "There are very few people in the UK that will know what it's like to have to leave your home because an invading force have bombed your homes, schools and hospitals and are threatening to continue until your country concedes defeat. That though, is the situation millions of Ukrainians are facing right now.

"Fighting age men (18-60) cannot leave the country meaning that many of the refugees who are fleeing the violence are women, children and older people."

Donations to the DEC fund are suggested because the DEC brings together fifteen member charities and distributes your donations to where it is most needed, to help the two million refugees currently displaced..

The DEC website explains: "Donating cash means that the organisations working on the ground at Ukraine's borders are able to buy what is needed quickly and efficiently.

"While donations of clothing, food etc is well meant it can also obstruct supply chains and delay more urgent life saving equipment from getting through."​

The other way in which you can directly help is by hosting refugees. NCYC further explain: "The UK government has announced a scheme, to allow UK residents to 'nominate a named individual or a family to stay with them rent free, or in another property, for at least six months' with information available online on the gov.uk website link here.

You may register an interest in hosting refugee(s) or if you already know somebody looking to flee Ukraine the country, you may start the process now.

Neston Community Youth Centre are offering to bring together potential hosts in preparation for any arrivals and to work with the Local Authority, Health and other partners to co-ordinate the support that may be required. With this in mind, if you are considering hosting refugees locally, please consider filling in the short form at this link.

